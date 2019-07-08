Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS has declared the result of 2018 recruitment examination result today, July 8th at 11.00 am. As informed earlier, the result was declared today morning at around 11.00 am. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination and whose results has not been declared yet can download the result at the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

The result for the remaining four Deputy Commissioners, three Vice Principals, 3473 TGTs, 3000 PRTs along with 31 Assistant Section Officers, 269 Senior Secretariat Assistant, 38 Steno (Grade II), and 684 Junior Secretariat Assistant were declared today. The result for 76 posts of Principals, 217 Vice Principals, 1079 PGTs, 340 TGTs (Misc. Category), 95 Librarians and 137 PRT (Music) have already bee declared.

Candidates can access all the result at the official website or in this direct link. Click on the relevant exam to access the result PDF.

The result today that were declared include 2018 PRT recruitment, 2018 TGT-Hindi, 2018 TGT Maths, 2018 TGT Science, 2018 TGT Sanskrit, 2018 TGT S.ST, 2017 LDC, 2017 UDC, 2017 Steno Grade II, and 2017 Assistant positions.

The notification for the KVS 2018 recruitment was released on August 27th, 2018 which initially aimed at filling 8,339 vacancies which was later revised to 9,566 positions. The application process started on the same day and went on until September 13th, 2018. The result comes with a disclaimer, “The list is purely provisional and the selection is liable to be rejected at any point of time if the candidates are found not eligible.”

How to check the KVS 2017/2018 result:

Visit the KV Sangathan official website. Under the Announcement section, click on the relevant result link that the candidate wants to access. A new page will open with links to PDF for all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS is an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development with over 1000 schools spread all across India.