Flights Delayed In Mumbai Due To Heavy Rain, 3 Diverted
Last week the main runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport was shut for over 90 hours after a Jaipur-Mumbai SpiceJet plane carrying 167 passengers overshot while landing amid heavy rain.
Flight services at Mumbai airport have been delayed this morning due to heavy rain and poor visibility. Departures were halted briefly and flights scheduled to land were asked to go into holding patterns while conditions cleared.
Separately, IMD said rain likely in Delhi over next four days
After a delayed monsoon onset and light showers since July 5, Delhi and neighbouring states are likely to get widespread rains at least for the next four days between July 8 and 11.
Trump hits back as UK’s top envoy calls his White House ‘inept’
U.S. President Donald Trump hit back on Sunday and the UK launched an inquiry after leaked memos revealed Britain’s ambassador in the US had described the president and his White House as “inept” and “uniquely dysfunctional”.
Mr. Darroch had said Mr. Trump’s presidency could “crash and burn” and “end in disgrace”, according to a cache of secret cables and briefing notes sent back to Britain seen by the Mail on Sunday newspaper.
6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia, Tsunami Warning Cancelled
A strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off Indonesia on Sunday, the US Geological Survey reported, triggering a brief tsunami warning that sent panicked residents fleeing to higher ground.
The Southeast Asian nation is one of the most disaster-hit on Earth due to its position straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.