Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released a notification announcing extension for ongoing EAMCET 2019 document verification process. The DV has been extended up to July 11. Further, the council has pushed forward the option entry date to July 12th instead of July 8th. Candidates who appeared for this year’s AP EAMCET 2019 exam are requested to visit the official website - apeamcet.nic.in to check the details.

The council states that this move taken considering few results for candidates who had applied for re-verification, recounting is yet to be declared. Hence, for the benefit of those students, the DV and option entry dates have been rescheduled. Now candidates will be able to choose/exercise their options from July 12 onwards.

The council had invited qualified and eligible candidates of APEAMCET-2019 (MPC Stream) to participate in web counseling for the seats available in Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the State (both University and Private) for the academic year 2019-20.

As per the older schedule, the option entry process was expected to be over by July 16th and the allotment of colleges was to be published on the website. However, that is also likely to be pushed ahead. The AP EAMCET website has not provided any update on that front. For further updates on the counselling for AP EAMCET, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website. The updates will also be available on our website’s Announcements section, as in when they come.