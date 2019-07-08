Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) will be opening the payment process link for second allotment for the TNEA 2019 counselling today, July 8th, at 8.00 pm. Candidates who want to participate in the TNEA second allotment process can payment the necessary fees at the official website, tneaonline.in,

Around 1.33 lakh candidates have registered to participate in the TNEA 2019 counselling process. The rank list which was scheduled to be released on June 17th was released on June 21st. Some students were not able to produce required documents and to provide some extra time for such students, the authorities decided to postpone the schedule.

Meanwhile, the TNEA had opened the registration for the first allotment July 3rd and will go on until July 10th, and the adding and locking of choices for the first round will go on from July 8th to July 10th. The first allotment result will be released on July 11th, 2019. The full schedule can be accessed in this link.

It was earlier reported that this year around 78% of students who had registered underwent the document verification process, which is better than 2018 when only 61.6% of students had turned up for the verification process. A total number of 1.04 lakh candidates have undergone document verification and are expecting the rank list.

TNEA registration process for 2019 was conducted from May 2nd to May 31st, 2019, and the document verification process was conducted from June 7th to June 13th at 46 centres across the state of Tamil Nadu.