The much coveted Master’s Degree entrance exam, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam schedule for next year in 2020 has been officially released. In 2020, IIT Delhi will be conducting the GATE exam and it has released the official exam dates on its website - gate.iitd.ac.in.

The online application process for GATE 2020 will begin on the GOAPS website from September 2019. While the exam will be conducted during the first two weekends of February in 2020. Other important dates for result declaration, admit card release, and more have been mentioned on the official website.

GATE 2020 exam schedule by IIT Delhi Exam process Dates Online application process GOAPS opens September 3rd, 2019 Last date for online application submission September 24th, 2019 Extended closing date for online application October 1st, 2019 Last date for change of examination city November 15th, 2019 Admit card release tentative date January 3rd, 2020 Result declaration March 16th, 2020

GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects and it would be distributed over 1st, 2nd, 8th & 9th of February 2020. It will be held in two sessions - the forenoon session will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the Afternoon session will start from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. These are however only tentative timings.

GATE is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE.