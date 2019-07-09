The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the final merit list for polytechnic course admissions 2019-20. Candidates can now check the merit list using their application ID from DTE website - poly19.dtemaharashtra.org. The results were in fact released on July 8th, yesterday.

The merit list is for admission to post SSC, class 10th, diploma courses in engineering and technology across institutes in the state of Maharashtra. The online applications were accepted from May 30th onwards and continued all the way till last week on July 3rd.

The admissions will have an elaborate process consisting of three CAP rounds throughout the month of July and the first week of August. All institute will, however, commence academic courses from August 1st itself. The last cut-off date for all type of admissions for the year 2019-20 is August 19.

Here is the direct link to view DTE Polytechnic 2019 final merit. Candidates will have to use their application ID and date of birth details to view the final list.

Now the display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I will take place on July 11. The shortlisted candidates for CAP round 1 will then have to make the online submission & confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round I from July 12th to 14th. Following this Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I will be published on July 16th. Further details about the reporting at the admission centre and confirming the admission at the institute can be accessed from the notification here.