The Regional Institute of Education (RIE) is set to release the result for NCERT Common Entrance Examination 2019 on its website - cee.ncert.gov.in. The results for B.Sc B.Ed/B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed. Programmes are scheduled to be announced anytime today on July 10th. Candidates who have appeared for these exams are requested to check the official RIE website intermittently for result updates.

Separately, some media outlets are reporting that the result for NCERT CEE 2019 has been released. However, the official website was not been updated with the result link at the time of writing this article. Once the results are declared, the updates can be accessed on RIE website and from our website’s Announcements section.

After the result declaration, it is the responsibility of the Candidate to update the Qualifying Examination Marks within the stipulated time that is on or before July 13. Anybody who failed to do so will not be considered for the selection process. The Counseling will be done by the respective Institutes as per the eligibility of the course and the norms of the Institute.

The RIE is a constituent unit of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The RIE CEE was held on June 9 for UG and PG teaching courses at affiliated universities. There are six Regional Institutes of Education (RIE) in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, NERIE Shillong, and Prarambh Haryana.