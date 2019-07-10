The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released a notification advertising a recruitment drive for 2019 and the online application for the same kicks-off from today on July 10th. The recruitment drive aims to fulfill over 2,300 vacancies under four category of positions. The posts include Assistant commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous category posts, Teacher & female staff nurse and lastly Legal assistant, catering assistant and lower division clerk.

While the recruitment notification was released earlier, the online application process starts today onwards at NVS website - navodaya.gov.in and nvsrecruitment2019.org. The last date to submit online applications is August 9th. However, registered candidates will have a chance until August 12 to submit exam fees online. Other important details for the recruitment drive can be accessed from the official notification linked here.

The category wise details for the recruitment drive include Five Assistant Commissioner vacancies and a total of 2,148 posts for Post Graduate Teachers (430), Trained Graduate Teachers (1,154) and Miscellaneous Category Teachers (564) vacancies. On the other hand, non-teaching vacancies include 55 posts for female staff nurse and 162 vacancies for Legal Assistant (1), Catering Assistant (26) and Lower Division Clerk (135) posts. Conclusively, NVS will recruit 2,370 people through this recruitment in 2019.

For selection process, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in written examination / Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview / Personal Interaction put together. The tentative date for CBT has been set from September 5th to 10th for all the category of posts.