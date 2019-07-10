Telangana state council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the first round seat allotment result for TS EAMCET 2019 on its website - tseamcet.nic.in. Now the candidates can download their allotment order by signing in through the candidate login section on the website. Candidates who are allotted seat in the first round will have to proceed to the next stage of counselling that is paying the tuition fee mentioned in the provisional allotment.

On the candidate login page, applicants will have to log-in using their Hall ticket number, password, login ID number and date of birth details. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the allotment order for future reference. The seat allotment will contain details about the institute allotted to an individual along with tuition fee information which can be paid through online mode.

Here is direct link to TS EAMCET 2019 first round seat allotment result

Earlier the window in which candidates can pay the tuition fee originally was July 6th to July 12th, 2019; however, newer dates are yet to be disclosed. The time stipulation to enter their options for admissions to various engineering courses in Telangana state was till July 8.

Further TSCHE has provided the option to check college-wise allotment detail. Here students will be able to view the provisional allotment list by choosing the college/institute name and relevant branch from the given list. Here is the direct link to view college wise allotment for TS EAMCET 2019.

TS EAMCET 2019 is an exam held for admission to several professional programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy in Telangana-based colleges. The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University from May 3, 2019 to May 9, 2019. Result for the exam was declared on June 9th for over 1.31 lakh students who had appeared for the entrance exam.