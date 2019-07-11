Oppo India will be launching a new device next week on July 19th, Friday. The Chinese company will be bringing their Oppo K3 handset to Indian markets while it is already available in home country since May. The upcoming smartphone from Oppo will be second addition to its K-series of handsets. Notable features about the phone are it comes will full display notch-less screen, a pop-up selfie camera and powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC.

These features have further been confirmed through teaser on Amazon India, the exclusive online retail partner. The screen-to-body ratio and Gorilla Glass protection of the phone have been teased which is identical to Oppo K3 in China. The 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and the eye-protection feature also points towards the TUV Rheinland certification were enough to confirm that this Oppo K3.

Now as the company inching closer to the launch date, July 19, Oppo has unleashed the full fledged advertisement campaign on social media platform about the smartphone. Additionally, Oppo K3 will be part of Amazon specials once launched, so customers can expect attractive offers bundled with the phone purchase.

The Amazon India page for Oppo K3 provides quite an insight into what the phone has to offer. It comes with VOOC flash charge 3.0 with 3765 mAh battery, 8GB of RAM clubbed with 128GB storage, a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor, GameBoost 2.0 for enhanced gaming experience and not mentions additional camera features providing superior experience. Oppo is known for its top-class camera smartphones and so the last part doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

The Oppo K3 seems to be quite loaded with premium features and it will be interesting to see how the company prices this handset. In China the Oppo K3 is available at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 23,200). Now as only the 8GB RAM with 128GB variant has been teased for India, we can not be certain if the company is planning on launching any more variants here.