Ayodhya dispute: SC to begin hearing from July 25 if panel says talks are not working
A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on July 11 decided to commence hearing the Ayodhya title dispute appeals from July 25 if the mediation committee gives the word that talks with Hindu and Muslim parties to heal minds and hearts are not working.
The Bench asked Justice (retired) F.M.I. Kalifulla, who heads the Supreme Court-appointed mediation committee, to submit a report on the progress made in the Ayodhya dispute mediation by July 18.
Iran tried to seize British oil tanker: report
The latest reported incident comes after Iran said it had lost patience with perceived inaction by European countries more than a year after the U.S.unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 deal.
Armed Iranian boats attempted to seize a British tanker in strategic Gulf waters on Wednesday but were driven off by a Royal Navy frigate, CNN reported.
More than a dozen killed in Pakistan train collision
A collision between a passenger train and a stationary freight train near the central town of Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan has killed at least 15 people, with more than 70 others injured, according to police and hospital officials.
The incident on Thursday took place at the Walhar railway station, located about 35km south of Rahim Yar Khan.
US removes country cap on Green Card, Indian H-1B visa holders to benefit
The US House of Representatives has passed by an overwheming majority a legislation to remove the seven per cent country-cap on Green Card applicants
This development could end the agonising wait of tens of thousands of talented professionals from countries like India who have sought permanent residency.
Six Tourists Killed, 30 Injured By Tornadoes, Hailstorms In Greece
Tornadoes and violent hailstorms killed six tourists in northern Greece late Wednesday, the police said.
Dozens more were injured when strong winds hit the region of Halkidiki, near the city of Thessaloniki, authorities said.
The freak storm only lasted about 20 minutes, according to witnesses interviewed by state television ERT.