NTA on July 10th released a notice with regards to re-opening the correction window for ICAR AIEEA application forms. This comes just ahead of result declaration for the All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG & Ph.D courses. While there is no fixed date yet for the result declaration, NTA is expected to release the results soon.

Now just ahead of the results, several candidates have apparently requested the NTA to allow for correction in their particulars AIEEA UG, PG, JRF/SRF. So in favour of all such students, NTA opened the correction window from July 11th and the last date update/correct application form is July 12, today till 11.50 pm.

The candidates who fail to update the details of their qualifying examination marks during this window and whose status of qualifying examination shall still remain “Appearing”, their merit rank will not be generated by ICAR and therefore, they will not be eligible to participate in the online counselling to be conducted by ICAR, the official notice states.

However, it must be recalled that candidates had been given the opportunity to update marks of their qualifying examination and other details initially from July 3rd to 5th on the website of NTA. Further, only recently NTA declared the final answer keys for AIEEA exams and hence the result can be expected anytime in coming days.

Here are the direct links to view the question paper and answer keys for AIEEA-UG 2019, AIEEA-PG 2019 and AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) 2019. Candidates will have to log in using their application form and date of birth details from the above links.