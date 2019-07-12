The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had conducted the Intermediate supplementary exams 2019 in the month of June. The results for the same were expected to be announced between July 8 to July 12 but there is no sign of results yet. However, now a report by India Today claims that the TS Inter supplementary exam results will be declared on July 15th, coming Monday.

All the candidates who appeared for this year’s supplementary exam will be able to check their results on TSBIE website - bie.telangana.gov.in. Once declared, the results will be also available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and on manabadi.com. It also must be noted here that the report by India Today has not cited any source confirming the result date. Further, the official websites as well have not been updated with any information regarding inter result announcement.

The Telangana Board had released Inter results 2019 in April wherein more than 3 lakh candidates were declared failed due to administrative glitches. Later on, the Telangana High court released an order and students were given change for free revaluation. The TS Inter results after the revaluation process was released on May 27.

TSBIE had declared the earlier 1st and 2nd-year intermediate exam results on April 18th in which the Second Year Intermediate students registered a pass percentage of 64.8 percent with around 2.7 lakh students clearing the exam. The 2nd year vocational students scored a pass percentage of 67.7 percent.