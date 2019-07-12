National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the much-anticipated result for UGC NET June 2019 exam tomorrow on July 13, Saturday. The results, once declared will be available on the official website - ntanet.nic.in for candidates view their scores online. The University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test was conducted for the June session on from June 20th onwards.

The anticipation regarding the NET result declaration is already at peak among candidates. Further, several media reports are claiming that the result could very well be announced today on July 12. However, a report by Indian Express citing a ‘highly placed source’ has confirmed that NTA will publish the online link for NET result tomorrow, July 13, on its website.

While the buzz around the result declaration is bit chaotic, NTA has not come out with any statement whatsoever clarifying the result publishing date or timing. The final answer keys for NET June 2019 were published for the applicants only yesterday.

So it is advisable that all the candidates who appeared for the NTA UGC NET exam in June should check the official website every now and then tomorrow for any updates. Additionally, candidates can get updates about the result or any other development from our website’s Announcements section as well.

Over 9.42 lakh students had appeared in the exam covering 81 subjects and it was conducted across 615 centres in 237 cities. The eligibility test is mandatory for anyone who wishes to take up a job as an assistant professor or to pursue research as a junior research fellow (JRF)

UGC NET 2019 examination was held on June 20th, June 21st, June 24th, June 25th, June 26th, June 27th, and June 28th in two shifts. The notification was published on March 1st and the application process went on until March 30th, 2019.