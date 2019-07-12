The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the result for the Round 5 of seat allotment. Candidates who have applied for the JoSAA can now check the counselling result directly from the official website - josaa.nic.in. The results were released late evening today on July 12th.

Candidates who have been allocated seats in the Round 5 allotment need to get the documents verified and accept the seat by reporting at Reporting Centres between July 13th, tomorrow, and July 14th. Following this Round 6 seat allotment results are expected on July 15th at or after 5 pm.

Here is the direct link to view JoSAA round 5 seat allotment result online. In order to view the result, candidates will have to log in on the results page with their respective JEE Mains application number and password.

JoSAA conducts counselling for admissions into Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). Apart from IITs, the counselling will include admissions to 107 institutes for the academic year 2019-20, which includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Candidate must note that future counselling is purely provisional depending upon the availability of seats. JoSAA might conduct seven rounds of allotment and the counselling process can go on until July 23rd, 2019. The full schedule of the JoSAA 2019 counselling can be accessed in this direct link.