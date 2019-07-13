National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the much-awaited result for UGC NET June 2019 exam today on its official website - nta.ac.in. The results were expected today on July 13 today as reported yesterday. Along with the result for NET June 2019, the testing agency has also published the subject and category wise cut-off marks for the exam.

All the applicants who have been eagerly waiting for the NET 2019 results can now visit the NTA home website to view their respective results. However, the official UGC NET website - ntanet.nic.in was not updated with the latest result link at the time of publishing this article. The University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test was conducted for the June session on from June 20th onwards.

Here are the direct links for UGC NET June 2019 result and subject & category wise cut-off list PDF. In order to view the results candidates will have to enter/use their application number and date of birth details and sub the results page

Based on the cut-off marks list around 4756 qualified for JRF & Assistant Professor, whereas 55701 qualified for Assistant Professor, Times of India reported. The NTA had conducted the UGC-NET June 2019 examination on June 20, 21 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2019 in two shifts.

Citing a highly placed source from NTA, the result for UGC NET 2019 were expected today and in line with that the result have now been announced. Over 9.42 lakh students had appeared in the exam covering 81 subjects and it was conducted across 615 centres in 237 cities.

UGC NET 2019 examination was held on June 20th, June 21st, June 24th, June 25th, June 26th, June 27th, and June 28th in two shifts. The notification was published on March 1st and the application process went on until March 30th, 2019.