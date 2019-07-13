West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the seat allotment Round 3 result for WBJEE 2019 counselling. Candidates who applied for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam counselling 2019 can now check their seat allotment details from WBJEEB website - wbjeeb.in. The second round result was declared on July 9th, while the first round result was published on July 3rd.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Round 3 are expected to make the payment of provisional admission fees and report to the regional centres for document verification or withdrawal from July 15th to July 17th. As this is the last round of counselling, physical reporting and admissions at the allotted institute by candidates needs to be done by July 20th.

Here is the direct link to view WBJEE 2019 seat allotment result for Round 2

Once on the counselling results page, applicants have three options to view final result. Candidates can choose Institute wise seat allotment option, select to view opening or closing rank or lastly view the seat allotment result and pay the seat acceptance fee. Students can choose either of above mentioned options, however, candidates who fail to make the seat acceptance fee payment will forfeit their seat.

WBJEE 2019 counselling process began on June 25th when the registration, payment of fees and online choice filling process began. The Board conducts the WBJEE Common Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State of West Bengal.