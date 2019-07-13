Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States in September for the upcoming U.N. General Assembly meeting and is likely to address Indian-Americans in Houston during his trip, community leaders said Friday.
Chicago and Houston are the two American cities in contention for the Prime Minister’s venue to address the diaspora when he is likely to travel to the U.S. later this year to attend the United Nations’ Annual General Assembly in New York.
Gun Owners In New Zealand Give Up Weapons After Mosque Killings
Dozens of New Zealanders handed in their firearms today as a gun buyback scheme went into operation aimed at ridding the country of semi-automatic weapons in the wake of the Christchurch mosque attacks.
The first of more than 250 collections to be held nationwide was in Christchurch, where 51 Muslim worshippers were gunned down.
26 killed in hours-long al-Shabab hotel siege in Somalia
A suicide car bomber and gunmen attacked a hotel where a political gathering was taking place in port city of Kismayo.
The death toll from Somalia’s Kismayo hotel attack rose to 26 on Saturday with victims including Kenyans, Americans, a Briton, a Canadian and Tanzanians.
Trump says nationwide immigration arrests to begin on Sunday
The head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said efforts to deport families with orders to leave the country will continue after an upcoming national sweep that President Donald Trump said would start Sunday.
Administration officials have said they are targeting about 2,000 people, which would yield about 200 arrests based on previous crackdowns. Mr. Trump has said on Twitter that his agents plan to arrest millions of immigrants in the country illegally.
15 Dead, 6 Others Missing In Floods And Landslides In Nepal
More than 20 people have been killed or are missing due to landslides and floods as monsoon rains lashed Nepal, the government said on Friday.
Heavy rains since Thursday have hit 20 of Nepal’s 77 districts, in the hills as well as in southern plains.
A Home Ministry statement said 15 people had been killed, while six others were missing as incessant rains caused landslides and triggered flash floods in rivers originating in the Himalayas.
Half A Million People Signed Up To Storm Area 51. What If They Show Up?
Should everything go according to plan, more than half a million strangers will gather in a remote Nevada town in mid-September, united by a common goal: raid Area 51 in the wee hours of the morning - using a strength-in-numbers approach to reveal any extraterrestrial treasures stashed within the notoriously clandestine government base.
By Friday evening, more than 540,000 people from around the world had signed up to attend the joke Facebook event: “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us”