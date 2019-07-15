The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is currently conducting the Round 2 counselling for NEET UG admissions 2019-20. The choice filling and locking was completed yesterday on July 14 and the processing of seat allotment will take place today and tomorrow on July 16th. Candidates who have registered for the second round of counselling are requested to keep tab on the MCC website - mcc.nic.in for any updates.

The final seat allotment result for the round 1 counselling was published on July 2nd. Further, the seat matrix for Round 2 admissions for MBBS and BDS courses have been published as well. The virtual vacancy for Round 2 can be accessed by the candidates from the official website. Also here is the direct link to virtual vacancy PDF. The list contains 3,530 total vacancies that are open for seat allotment in Round 2.

Now coming to the highly anticipated part of the counselling process, the results. MCC is expected to release the Round 2 counselling result on July 17th and the applicants will have to report at their allotted institute from July 17 to July 25. After the last date, ‘Non Reporting & Non Joining’ vacant seats will be transferred State Quota.

MCC conducts counselling for 15% of AIQ/deemed/central universities/ESIC and AFMC (MBBS/BDS) seats for students who have qualified for NEET conducted by the NTA. Around 15.19 lakh students had applied for the exam this year which was held on May 5th and on May 20th for applicants from Odisha owing to Cyclone Fan.