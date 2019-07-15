The online application process for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) recruitment for the for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I in School Education and other Departments ends today on July 15th at 5 pm. Interested candidates still have few hours to apply for the 2,000 plus positions at TRB website - tn.trb.nic.in.

TNTRB had opened the application link for the direct recruitment 2019 on June 24th. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,144 vacancies, which include 3 shortfall vacancies, 134 vacancies for PWD candidates, 336 backlog posts, 1,657 current vacancies and lastly 14 minority language/medium vacancies.

How to apply for TNTRB 2019 recruitment

Visit the TNTRB official website. Click on the Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I application link on the home page. A new page will open with a link to apply, a link to access the notification, and a link to access the exam syllabus. Go through the notification and click on the application link Fulfill the application process and submit it. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The exam date for the recruitment will be announced later on the official website. For the Physical Education Directors posts, candidates must have a Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or Bachelor of Physical Education (BPE) or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Health and Physical Education and Degree in Sports with at least 55 percent marks.

The PG Assistant position needs the candidates to possess a postgraduate degree with minimum 50 percent marks along with B.Ed from NCTE recognised institute.

The Computer Based Examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question carries one mark. There are 110 marks allotted for the Main Subject, and 30 & 10 marks for Educational Methodology and General Knowledge, respectively.