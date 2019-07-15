The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently statistical date for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2018 on its website - ssc.nic.in. The CHSL 2018 Tier I exam was conducted recently by the commission at various centres across the country from July 1st to July 11. The exams were held over a period of 9 days and now the commission has released tentative result announcement date on its website.

The result for CHSL 2019 tier I is tentatively scheduled to be declared in the month of September on 11th. As mentioned earlier, the exam was conducted for 9 days i.e. from 01 July to 11 July 2019 at 361 exam centres across the country. The exam was conducted in a total of 25 shifts across 146 cities in 33 of the states and Union Territories.

As per the official numbers released by the commission, a total of 29.68 lakh candidates had applied for SSC CHSL 2018 exam out of which 13.17 lakh candidates actually appeared Tier I exam. This was 44.37 percent of the total applicants. Here is the link to the official update from the SSC.

SSC CHSL test was conducted to fill up 5789 vacancies out of which 1,855 are for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA); 3,880 are for Postal Assistant(PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA)and 54 for Data Entry Operators (DEO).