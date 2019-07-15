26 Lakh Affected By Assam Floods, At Least 11 Dead As Situation Worsens
The monsoon floods in Assam claimed another life, taking the number of deaths in the rain-ravaged state to eleven.
Official sources said that over 26 lakh people have been affected in 25 of Assam’s 33 districts so far, and the situation will only get worse amid predictions of more rainfall in the hours to come.
The rescue efforts are being led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is actively evacuating people residing in low-lying areas to relief camps across the state.
Kartarpur Corridor: India and Pak Agree 5,000 Pilgrims Will Travel ‘Visa-Free’ Daily
India and Pakistan have reduced their differences over modalities, with both countries agreeing to allow for a visa-free Kartarpur corridor to operate daily with a limit of 5,000 pilgrims per day, that would also be open to pilgrims of Indian origin who are citizens of other countries.
On Sunday morning, an eight-member Indian delegation crossed the border to hold senior-level on the Kartarpur corridor talks with a Pakistani delegation for the second time after a gap of four months.
Babri Masjid demolition cases: special judge seeks six months’ time to finish trial
The Supreme Court on July 15 asked the Uttar Pradesh government to suggest a way out after the sessions judge hearing the joint trial of the dual Babri Masjid demolition cases sought six months more to finish the case.
Uttar Pradesh govt. asked to suggest a way out as judge is due to retire on Sept. 30
‘Problem in Chandrayaan-2 rocket, lucky to detect’, say ISRO sources
The launch of Chandrayaan 2 was called off as rocket was not functioning according to laid down parameters, sources at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told HT, adding that the strategy was to launch the mission as quickly as possible.
A committee of experts will now examine what went wrong and suggest ways to remove the glitches, it will take about a week to determine what exactly went wrong, the source added.
Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hits remote Malukus in eastern Indonesia
A major 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia on Sunday, sending panicked residents running into the streets. No tsunami warning was issued.
The shallow quake struck about 165 kms southwest of the town of Ternate in North Maluku province at 6:28 p.m., according to the US Geological Survey.
Donald Trump under fire for ‘racist’ attack on US congresswomen
US President Donald Trump took aim at progressive Democratic congresswomen Sunday, telling them to “go back” where they came from in remarks that sparked yet another firestorm over his views on race and immigration.
Donald Trump – whose comments were branded “racist” and “xenophobic” by Democratic presidential candidates and senior legislators – last year reportedly referred to countries in Africa as “shithole” nations, and has spoken of an “invasion” of migrants.