The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 entrance exam results have been declared online at DU website - du.ac.in. The test results along with correct answer keys have been released for L.L.B., B.Ed, B.Tech. (IT & Mathematical Innovations) (Cluster Innovation Centre) and B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication courses. Candidates who appeared for these entrance exams can now check their results through their individual login.

Further, National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released consolidated results list with list of successful candidates. The consolidated list for all four entrance test courses is available on the official website. Candidates who wish to view their individual score in the entrance exam can do so through candidate login link.

The exam for L.L.B., B.Ed, and B.Tech. (IT & Mathematical Innovations) (Cluster Innovation Centre) was conducted on July 3rd in consecutive three shifts. While the entrance test for B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication was held on July 6th.

Previously, the DUET 2019 was scheduled for June 17th and June 18th and the admit card for the same were released as well. However, the exam was postponed due to unknown reasons.

L.L.B. - Result list and Correct answer keys

B.Tech. (IT & Mathematical Innovations) (CIC) - Result list and Correct answer keys

B.Ed - Result list and Correct answer keys

B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication - Result list and Correct answer keys