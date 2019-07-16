Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the online Pre-Examination Training call letters for RRB 2019 recruitment. IBPS is conducting recruitment for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VIII vacancies and on July 15, it released the call letters for PET. Candidates have time up to August 2 to download the PET letters from the official website - ibps.in.

As per the government guidelines, the Regional Rural Banks conduct the PET training for a limited number of candidates belonging to reserved categories for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and that of Officer Scale-I.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS RRB VIII PET call letter 2019

IBPS has been accepting applications for the recruitment at 2019 Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VIII since June 18th and continued till July 4th. There are a total of 7,401 advertised vacancies. Further, IBPS released the call letter for Office Assistant posts and Officer Scale I posts separately on their official website - ibps.in.

The tentative dates of preliminary examination for Officer Scale I position are August 3rd, 4th and 11th. While for the Office Assistant posts exams will be conducted on August 17th, 18th and 25th. On the other hand, the single level examination for Officer Scale I, II and III positions will be conducted on September 22nd and 29th.