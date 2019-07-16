43 Lakh Affected, 95% Of Kaziranga Park Flooded In Assam
The Assam government on Monday issued a red alert as the Assam flood situation turned extremely critical, displacing tens of thousands and cutting off entire portions of the state.
As many as 4,157 villages across 30 districts of the northeastern state, including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Udalguri, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar, were submerged as the rain continued unabated.
Supreme Court admits petition to decriminalise abortion
The Supreme Court on Monday admitted a writ petition seeking to decriminalise abortion and allowing women the right to exercise their reproductive choice.
“The right to exercise reproductive choice is the right to choose whether to conceive and carry pregnancy to its full term or to terminate is it at the core of one’s privacy, dignity, personal autonomy, bodily integrity, self determination and right to health recognised by Article 21 of the Constitution,” the petition filed by Swati Agarwal, Garima Sekseria and Prachi Vats said.
‘We will not be silenced’: Democratic congresswomen condemn Donald Trump’s remark
US President Donald Trump came under fire from Democrats and even some members of his own Republican Party on Monday after launching an extraordinary xenophobic attack on four progressive Democratic congresswomen.
Trump also accused the four first-term congresswomen – who are of Hispanic, Arab, Somali and African American origin – of having “love” for US “enemies like Al-Qaeda.”
“All they do is complain,” Trump told reporters at a White House event featuring products “Made in America.”
Pakistan told to pay $6 billion fine in mining dispute
An international arbitration court has imposed $5.976 billion penalty on Pakistan for the unlawful denial of a mining lease to a company for the Reko Diq project in 2011.
The ruling comes at a sensitive time for Pakistan, which earlier this month signed a $6 billion bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund to stave off a looming balance of payments crisis.