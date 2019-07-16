Uttar Pradesh D.El.Ed merit list for admission 2019 academic year has been published online and candidates can access the merit list from the official website - updeled.gov.in. The D.El.Ed exam and admission governing authority in UP had invited applications from interested individuals for admissions to the two-year diploma in elementary education course 2019.

The online registration process for UP D.El.Ed 2019 began from June 27 and continued till July 11. Candidates whose names have been shortlisted in the merit list are now eligible for admission counselling that will begin from July 17, tomorrow.

Here is the direct link to view UP D.El.Ed 2019 merit list

Candidates will be able to view the merit list using their registration number and date of birth details. The round 1 counselling, choice filling and locking for institutes by candidates will start from July 17 and go on till July 30. After this, the seat allotment for round 1 will be released on August 5, according to the official counselling schedule.

UP D.El.Ed was conducted to offer admission to Two-year diploma course in Elementary education training across various institutes in UP. After having completed the course, candidates will be eligible to teach students from 1st to 8th standard.

Separately, there also be second round of counselling for UP BTC 2019 admissions. The round 2 counselling will begin from August 16 onwards. However, the academic courses will start off from August 6 itself.