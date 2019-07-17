National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result for ICAR AIEEA 2019 soon on its website - ntaicar.nic.in. The entrance exam for Undergraduate, Postgraduate and P.hD/JRF/SRF admissions 2019 was conducted on July 1st and the result is anticipated to be released today on July 17, a news report claims. It was only yesterday that the agency had published final answer keys for the AIEEA 2019.

The news report by Times Now News web portal claims that the result for AIEEA 2019 will be announced today as per an official associated with the NTA. It is usually common for NTA to declare the result for a exam soon after the final answer key publication, so the result could most likely be declared today around evening hours.

Now as the TNN report hasn’t provided with timing for result declaration, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the NTA ICAR website for update on the AIEEA 2019 results. Alternatively, the update about the result, as in when it is declared will be available on our website’s Announcements section as well.

The All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG & Ph.D Courses in Agricultural Universities was conducted on July 1st. Candidates who clear the AIEEA 2109 will have the opportunity to take admissions in 101 ICAR institutions and 71 agricultural universities for the 2019-20 academic year.