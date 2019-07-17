Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit card for Secondary and Intermediate school, Class 10th, 12th equivalent, compartmental exams 2019 on its website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students who are scheduled to appear for the compartment exam 2019 for 10th or 12th class, are advised to download the admit card from the JAC website.

The online application process for the Jharkhand secondary and intermediate compartment exams 2019 began from June 20th and continued till July 5th with late fee charges. Candidates who had applied online for the compartment exams 2019 are now eligible to download their respective exam hall tickets. The exams will be conducted in this month in July.

Here are the direct links to download the admit card for JAC 2019 compartmental exams

JAC Class 10th, Secondary compartmental exam admit card 2019

JAC Class 12th, Intermediate compartmental exam admit card 2019

It must be noted here that candidates who had failed maximum of three subject in class 10th, 12th exam this year were allowed the opportunity to appear for the compartmental exams. There is no provision for improvement exams for candidates who wish to better their achieved scores in the 2019 exams.

The regular results for JAC 10th exam in 2019 were declared in the month of May. The students managed to score a pass percentage of 70.77 percent which was a tremendous improvement in the pass percentage compared to 2018. On the other hand, the result for the Jharkhand 12th arts stream 2019 exam were released at end of May and the pass percentage was at 79.97 percent.