Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the online registration process along with choice filling option for UPJEE Polytechnic 2019 counselling Round 3. The registration link was activated today on July 17 and all the candidates who wish to take admissions for technical diploma courses in UP can now apply for the third round of counselling at the official website - jeecup.nic.in.

The round 3 counselling registration link will be available for candidates till July 18, tomorrow. Following the registration and choice filling, the round 3 counselling result for UPJEE 2019 will be released on July 19. The document verification, reporting at allotted institute and final admission process will begin from July 20th and go on till July 24th.

The previous Round 2 counselling seat allotment result was declared on July 12. Candidates who have not registered for counselling yet, have not received received seat allotment, have not completed the document verification or who did not opt for the float option can apply for the registration process online at JEECUP website.

Here is the direct link to start UPJEE polytechnic 2019 round 3 counselling registration.

A registration fee of Rs 250 needs to be paid by the new candidates. The admission formalities need to be finished by July 24th. Candidates must also note that this is the last round of counselling for UPJEE polytechnic admissions for 2019-20.