The IDBI Bank had earlier last week had confirmed the admit card release, exam date for Post-Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance course exam. Now the bank in line with its schedule has released the admit card for PGDBF 2019 exam on its website - idbibank.in. The online application process for the PGDBF course began from June and continued till July 3rd. There are total of 600 seats for admissions to the PGDBF course provided by the Manipal Global Education Services Private Limited (MGES), Bengaluru to provide training in Banking and Finance.

The IDBI Bank is scheduled to conduct the online computer-based exam on July 28th. Below is the direct link to download the admit card for the exam which can be downloaded from the applicant login section.

Direct link to download call letter for IDBI Bank PGDBF 2019 exam

The exam will be of 2 hours’ duration testing candidates on Logical Reasoning & Data Analysis/Interpretation, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/Economy/Banking Awareness for 200 marks total. Each wrong answer will attract a penalty of 0.25 marks.

Separately, the bank had released pre-exam training call letter on July 12. IDBI Bank in compliance with the Government guidelines had arranged for free non- residential pre-recruitment training for interested eligible SC/ST/OBC applicants for 6 consecutive days from July 13th to July 18th prior to the written test.