Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has finally declared the results for Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) screening test on its website - psc.ap.gov.in. The recruitment exam was held on April 21st, 2019 and now the commission has released the results along with the final answer keys. The results have been published more than two months after the answer keys for both part A and B were made available.

While the answer keys were released today i.e. April 25th, candidates had the option of raising objections, if any, before 5 pm till May 2nd. On July 19, APPSC in a press note stated that the objections received on the initial and revised key were referred to the Subject Experts and based on the recommendations the final key is hereby notified.

The Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service exam is being conducted for a total of 51 CF and 1000 Fresh vacancies. Online application for this recruitment began in mid December 2018 and continued till January 19, 2019.