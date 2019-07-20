“I’ll Be Back”, Says Priyanka Gandhi After Meeting UP Shootout Victims
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, after meeting the families of the Sonbhadra shootout victims following a night of detention and high drama in Uttar Pradesh, has decided to return home to Delhi, but with a promise that she will return.
“I’ll be back,” she said outside the guest house in Mirzapur district where he had been taken by the police on Friday.
“My objective has been served as I have met them (victims of Sonbhadra firing). I am still under detention, let’s see what the administration says,” Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.
Homes Raided Of 14 Tamil Nadu Men Who Allegedly Raised Funds For ISIS
The NIA raids in the homes of 14 terror accused in Tamil Nadu are happening in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Theni and Ramanathapuram, among other locations, sources said.
Anti-terror raids are going on at the homes of 14 men in Tamil Nadu who were arrested by the National Investigation Agency after they were brought to India from the UAE, where they were allegedly raising funds to set up a cell of the terror group ISIS in India.
NRC: minority outfits fear large-scale exclusion
Minority organisations in Assam apprehend a large-scale exclusion from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be published on July 31. They have attributed it to the alleged pressure on officers handling the vetting process to be strict in accepting certain documents issued in other States, including in the northeastern region.
Vetting, or careful examination of documents, is the last and most crucial phase of the exercise. It has two stages.
The revenue circle officers take care of the first and the Deputy Commissioners of the districts handle the second.
18 Indians Among 23 Sailors Aboard British Tanker Seized By Iran
Iran seizes British-flagged tanker: Eighteen crew were Indian, including the captain, and the rest were from the Philippines, Latvia and Russia
Iran opened an investigation on Saturday into a British-flagged tanker it alleges collided with a fishing vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions mount in the strategic waterway.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it seized the Stena Impero on Friday for breaking “international maritime rules” in the strait, a chokepoint for around a third of the world’s sea-borne oil.