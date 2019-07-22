National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the late fee payment date for class 10th and 12th October-November 2019 examination. All candidates now have the opportunity to make registration and payment of examination fee for Secondary and Senior Secondary examination till July 31. For all learners with consolidated late fee of Rs. 1500 per learner will have to be paid before the last date.

Interested students who want to apply for the Oct-Nov 2019 exam for 10th and 12th can do so at NIOS website - nios.ac.in. The registration process for NIOS 2019 has been divided into six simple steps. The registration process for all learners began from June 27 and ended on July 6th with late fee charge of Rs 100.

It must be noted that examination fee can be paid only after completing the registration process as the payment gateway required candidates to enter the enrollment number which will be available only after completing the registration

Candidates need to first visit the official link for NIOS and click on Admissions. Candidates will be directed to the admission portal wherein they need to click on the October 2019 section given.

Here is the direct link to register for NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary exam Oct-Nov 2019.

Direct link for NIOS Oct-Nov 2019 exam fee payment