Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board today on July 22 released the final merit list for SCT SI (Civil) (Men& Women), SCT RSI (AR) (Men & Women), SCT RSI (APSP) (Men), Dy. Jailor (Men & Women) and Station Fire Officers (Men) recruitment. The results are available on the official APSLPRB official website - slprb.ap.gov.in. However, the website is currently unresponsive at the moment possibly due to heavy traffic from candidates wanting to check the results.

Candidates are advised to remain patient and check for the AP SLPRB website again in some time. We expect the website to become functional soon in a few hours time. Separately, the recruitment board had earlier released the final Written exam marks on June 21st.

Along with the final written marks, candidates were provided with the opportunity to apply for verification of any or all of the 4 Papers. The Board had conducted the Final Written Exam from February 23rd to February 24th, 2019. A total number of 31,560 candidates had appeared for the exam and 15,780 have qualified. The exam was conducted in four cities in the state, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur and Kurnool.

Now coming back to the merit list, once the AP SLPRB website is restored to normalcy, candidates will be able to check and download their data and marks obtained in the final written exam for the recruitment.