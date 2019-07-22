Chandrayaan 2 Lifts Off; “Bounced Back With Flying Colours,” Says ISRO
India’s moon mission Chandrayaan 2 lifted off from its launch pad at Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 2:43 pm today on board a giant heavy-lift rocket. India’s space scientists had a narrow one-minute window for their second attempt at launching the moon mission today, a week after the mission was aborted 56 minutes before lift-off.
In visuals, scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation’s control room closely watched the rocket as it gained speed and headed towards the outer atmosphere, propelled by the massive thrust from the powerful 640-tonne rocket.
Minutes later, the rocket successfully put Chandrayaan 2 into Earth’s orbit - and a booming applause reverberated inside the control room as the scientists who have been working hard for the mission congratulated one another, hugged and shook hands.
Modi 2.0 sets fast pace of decision making in 1st 50 days: Report card
The Narendra Modi 2.0 government has set a fast pace of decision making, with important measures on national security such as clean-up of Jammu & Kashmir Bank, domestic agendas to deliver on new welfare schemes and significant foreign policy engagements.
Official sources said there was stepped up action against economic fugitives like the promoters of Sandesara group and jeweller Mehul Choksi who are facing pressure to return to India and face trial.
Heavy rains lash Kerala: Schools in Kannur, Kottayam, Kozhikode declare holiday
On account of the heavy rains in Kerala, all educational institutions in Kannur, including professional colleges, have declared holiday on Monday (July 22). The announcement was made by the Kannur District Collector. However, there will be no change in the university exam schedule.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur for Monday and Kannur and Kasaragod for Tuesday, July 23.
Meanwhile, Orange alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kasaragod for July 22 and in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts for July 23. The districts of Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod have been issued Orange alert for July 24.
In Kottayam, holiday has been declared by the District Collector for all educational institutions, barring professional colleges in Kottayam town, Arpookara, Aymanam, Thiruvarpu and Kumarakom panchayats.