The Bangalore University is apparently expected to announce the results for undergraduate and postgraduate courses soon. Though there is no official announcement yet from the university, several media reports have claimed that results could be declared anytime soon. Once the results are declared, the candidates will be able to check the same from the University website - bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

The university conducted the annual exam for several UG and PG courses in the month of May and June 2019. Candidates who appeared for these exams, will be able to view their final marks scores online on the BU website.

As there is no fixed timing available for the result declaration, candidates are advised to check the university website every now and then for updates. Alternatively, the results will be available, once declared, on our website’s Announcements section.

Bangalore University was established in July 1964 as an offshoot of the University of Mysore, initially to include institutions of higher learning located in the metropolitan. The two premier colleges of the city, the Central College and the University Vivesvaraya College of Engineering formed the nucleus of Bangalore University.