The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra has released the second merit list for Mumbai First-Year Junior College admissions 2019. The centralized round 2 results are available on the official SESD website - mumbai.11thadmission.net, however, the merit list page showed ‘technical error’ at the time of writing this article. Candidates are advised to check for the merit list again in some time.

The SESD, Maharashtra which is responsible for administration of elementary, secondary and higher secondary education in the state, declared the 2nd merit list for FYJC admissions on July 22, yesterday. For the academic session 2019-20, over 1.85 lakh students have applied for admissions to FYJC classes through Centralized Admission Process (CAP).

Here is the direct link to view Mumbai FYJC 2019 second merit list

A total of 1.34 lakh students were offered admission to Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) colleges in the first round of cut off. However, so far, only 61,645 students have confirmed their admissions, Times of India report stated.