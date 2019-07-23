Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the final answer keys, result and cut-off for Agriculture Supervisor 2018 direct recruitment and Supervisor (woman) (Anganwadi Worker Quota) direct recruitment 2018 exams. The final answer keys and the result PDF for both supervisor direct recruitment are available at RSMSSB website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. All the candidates are requested to check the final answer key based on the set they appeared for.

The RSMSSB board had conducted the direct recruitment exam for Agriculture Supervisor and Supervisor (woman) recruitment in the month of March on 3rd, 2019. The final answer keys have now been released along with roll numbers that have cleared the direct recruitment exam. Here are the direct links for final answer keys for Agriculture Supervisor and Supervisor (woman) 2018 exam.

The Supervisor (woman) exam was conducted to fill up total 309 vacancies with 291 under other non-reserved and 18 under reserved category. On the other hand, RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor exam was aimed at recruiting for 1,832 vacancies. There are 1,589 posts under the non-reserved and 243 reserved positions. Below are the direct links for Agriculture Supervisor and Supervisor Woman exam results.

Supervisor (woman) (Anganwadi Worker Quota) direct recruitment 2018 exam results

Agriculture Supervisor direct recruitment exam results