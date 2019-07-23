West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the final result for EVETS 2019 entrance exam on its official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. The EVETS 2019 entrance exam was held on Saturday, June 29 last month. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their respective rank card using the application number details.

For 2019–2020 academic sessions, the Board conducted common entrance examination EVETS-2019 for admission to Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal husbandry (B. V. Sc. & A. H.) in the faculty of Veterinary and Animal Science under the West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences.

Here is the direct link to download EVETS 2019 exam rank card

As per the official notification for EVETS, the results were tentatively scheduled to be published on July 23 and rightly so today the results have been released. The next stage after the EVETS result declaration is counselling however, WBJEEB does not conduct the counselling for B.V.Sc. & A.H courses.

The counselling for admissions will be conducted by West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences, Kolkata. Candidates will have to take further information about the counselling from the WB University of Animal and Fishery Sciences.