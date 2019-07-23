Centre “Hell Bent On Subverting RTI Act”: Sonia Gandhi On Parliament Move
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi today accused the centre of trying to “subvert the historic Right to Information Act”, a day after a controversial bill to amend the transparency law was passed by Lok Sabha.
Sonia Gandhi also said the centre “sees the RTI ACT as a nuisance”.
“It is a matter of utmost concern that the Central Government is hell-bent on completely subverting the historic Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005,” the 72-year-old said in a statement.
