Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) 2019 counselling round 2 provisional seat allotment result is expected to be released today on July 24. Once declared, all candidates will be able to access the MHT CET 2019 CAP Round II seat allotment status from the official website for BE counselling - fe2019.mahacet.org. The provisional allotment status can be accessed by students using their application ID and date of birth details.

Earlier the seat allotment result for CAP round 2 was expected to take place on July 20 but was postponed owing to date extension for CAP Round I admission reporting. However, the vacancy list for CAP round II was published on July 20th.

After the declaration on CAP round II allotment result, candidates who have been allotted seat in the round 2 are expected to report to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment on July 25th and 26th. Following this, Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round II needs to be completed between July 26 to July 2

. The result for the previous round, CAP round 1 was declared on July 11 and the reporting date was later extended up to July 18 from July 14.

A total number of three allotment rounds will be conducted by the CET Cell for BE admission this year which will go on until August 1st, 2019. The MHT CET 2019 full schedule for BE counselling can be accessed in this link.

For the sake of convenience of students, Maharashtra CET cell has also provided with the list of ARC centres on its website. Candidates are advised to thoroughly verify and appear for the document verification within the stipulated time to confirm their seat. Here is the direct link to the list of ARC.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted for admissions to Undergraduate courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fisheries and Dairy Technology courses offered in the state. The test is held on subjects ranging from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology.