Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) earlier on July 19th released the provisional answer keys for HP State Eligibility Test 2019 exam and today is the last date to raise objections, if any. After 5 pm today on July 24, the commission will not entertain any objections or requests regarding the keys whatsoever. So candidates are urged to raise the objections before end of today.

The exam HP SET 2019 was conducted on July 14. The answer keys for both Paper I and Paper II are available on HPPSC website - hppsc.hp.gov.in. These being provisional keys can be accessed by the candidates from the direct links provided below.

Here are the direct links for HP SET 2019 answer keys for Paper I andPaper II.

The answer keys provided by HPPSC contain the proforma for objection raising. Candidates are to strictly use this form to raise objections and send no later than 5 pm on July 24. Objections sent in person / by post / through courier within seven days will only be entertained, the official note in the answer key reads.

The online application process for the State Eligibility Test (SET) was concluded in the month of January 2019. The SET exam was held for 22 subjects and is the qualifying examination for candidates who wish to be employed as an Assistant Professor at Universities and institutions located in Himachal Pradesh.

As reported earlier, there is no negative marking for incorrect answers, as per the official notification.