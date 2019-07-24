The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the results for Intermediate 1st-year supplementary exam June 2019. All the candidates who appeared for TS Inter 1st year supplementary exam under either general or vocational courses can now check their result online at TSBIE website - bie.telangana.gov.in. The board had conducted the Intermediate supplementary exams 2019 in the month of June.

Earlier the Board had published the TS 2nd year Supplementary results on July 14th the during the late evening hours. Below are the direct links to check the TS Intermediate, 1st year, Supplementary June 2019 results for General and Vocational courses. Candidates will have to use their exam hall ticket number to view the marked scored from the results page. Also the Telangana results website - results.cgg.gov.in can be checked directly to access the results.

TS 1st year general supplementary exam results June 2019

TS 1st year vocational supplementary exam results June 2019

Originally the Telangana Board released Inter regular results 2019 in April wherein more than 3 lakh candidates were declared failed due to administrative glitches. Later on, the Telangana High court released order and students were given change for free revaluation. The TS Inter results after the revaluation process was released on May 27.

TSBIE had declared the earlier 1st and 2nd-year intermediate exam results on April 18th in which the Second Year Intermediate students registered a pass percentage of 64.8 percent with around 2.7 lakh students clearing the exam. The 2nd year vocational students scored a pass percentage of 67.7 percent.