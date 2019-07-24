Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandants Examination, 2019 on its online exam website - upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who have submitted their online application for the CAPF (AC) recruitment can now download the exam hall ticket till August 18.

The online application process for CAPF AC recruitment began from the month of April and last date to submit application was May 20th. The written exam will be conducted on August 18th for recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the CAPF. Successful candidates will be placed in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo‐Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Here is the direct link to download the CAPF AC 2019 written exam admit card. Candidates can download the exam hall ticket using the registration ID or by roll number.

The recruitment drive is to fill 323 vacancies and category-wise vacancies for BSF, CRPF and so on has been mentioned in the detailed notification linked here. UPSC in a notice stated that no paper Admit Card will be issued for this Examination. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination.

It may also be noted that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09.50 am for the Forenoon Session and 01.50 pm for the Afternoon Session.