Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today on July 24th released the CTET 2019 answer keys along with the OMR sheet. All the candidates can download the provisional answer keys for CTET 2019 from the official website, ctet.nic.in. These keys provisional, candidates have the opportunity to raise objections, if any, till July 26.

The board has provided bare minimum i.e about more than a day’s time to raise objections, candidates are requested to challenge CTET CBSE Answer Key 2019, if required, on or before July 26 by paying a fee of Rs 1000. It is also to be noted that the fee is non-refundable.

Here is the direct link to download the CTET 2019 answer keys. Also, the result page contains a link to submit the challenge for the CTET answer key. Candidates will have to log in with roll number and date of birth details to submit objections or download the answer keys.

The exam was conducted by CBSE on July 7th, 2019. This will be the 12th edition of the examination conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at CBSE affiliated schools. The admit card for the exam was released on June 21.

CTET exam is conducted eligibility of candidates to teach in CBSE-affiliated schools. The exam comprises of two papers that are Paper I and Paper II. The Paper I is for candidates who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for those who desire eligibility to teach from Class VI to VIII. Candidates have an option to apply for either one of the papers or both the papers.