Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D recruitment application status has been released online. Candidates who have applied for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways can now check their status online. The last date to check the application status for RRB Group D is July 31.

Online application for Group D began way earlier and the last date to submit applications was April 26th. The RRB has now activated the link for the candidates to check the application status.

Here is the direct link to view the application status for RRB Group D recruitment 2019

Candidate will have to select their respective RRC regional and then log in with registration ID and date of birth details to view the application status. The link for checking the status will be active till 11.59 pm on July 31.

Candidates whose application form has been accepted will be able to download their admit card on soon to be announced date through candidate login from the official website.