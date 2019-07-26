Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has released the TNEA Round 2 tentative allotment list today on July 26th. Candidates can now view the provisional seat allotment list on TNEA official website- tneaonline.in by logging in on the portal. Further, all the candidates who have been allotted seats need to confirm their seat before 5 pm on July 27. Candidates who fail to do so will automatically lose their seat.

Around 1.33 lakh candidates have registered to participate in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2019 counselling process. The online registration process for the fourth allotment counselling began from July 18th and continued until July 22nd, and the adding and locking of choices took place from July 23rd to July 25th.

Candidates must note that this is the final round of counselling for admission to engineering colleges in Tamilnadu. The final allotment list for Round 4 is expected to be declared on July 28th, day after tomorrow. So far TNEA has been punctual in result declaration for all three previous counselling rounds, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to expect TNEA to declare on July 28.

As mentioned, the previous round 3 counselling final allotment result was declared on July 23 and here is the direct link to view the final list for round 3. A total of 24,131 students were granted seats in the final allotment round.

TNEA registration process for 2019 was conducted from May 2nd to May 31st, 2019, and the document verification process was conducted from June 7th to June 13th at 46 centres across the state of Tamil Nadu.