The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has declared the result for JENPAUH 2019 entrance exam on its official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. The Board conducted the entrance exam titled JENPAUH 2019 on June 30th and now the results are available for all the candidates who appeared for the exam on the WBJEEB website.

The JENPAUH 2019 exam was held to grant admission to various courses in B.Sc, BPT, BASLP, BMLT and so on. Candidates who clear the JENPAUH 2019 entrance exam are eligible to take admission in institutes and colleges across the state of West Bengal.

Here is the direct link to download the rank card for JENPAUH 2019. Candidates will have to use their application number and password to access the exam scores.

The online application process for JENPAUH began in the month of March and continued till March 26th. The admit card for the entrance test was released then on June 18 and the results were tentatively scheduled to be released on July 26th. Rightly so in line with the schedule, WBJEEB has declared the results for JENPAUH 2019 exam.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the JENPAUH 2019 exam must note here that WBJEEB will not be conducting the counselling for admissions. Counselling for individual courses will be conducted at overall three centres in Kolkata. Candidates can check the names and details of counselling centres from the official JENPAUH notification linked here.