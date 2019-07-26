During a debate on a bill to criminalise Triple Talaq or instant divorce on Thursday, BJP lawmaker Rama Devi, officiating as Speaker, had asked Azam Khan to address the Chair while making his point.
Samajwadi Party lawmaker Azam Khan was lacerated in parliament today for sexist comments that were reviled across the board by lawmakers from the government as well as opposition. “This is an abominable act, I appeal to you for exemplary action,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Speaker Om Prakash Birla in the Lok Sabha.
Prasoon Joshi, Kangana Ranaut, 60 Others Hit Back After Open Letter To PM
Three days after 49 eminent personalities wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over incidents of lynching and alleged weaponisation of the slogan “Jai Shri Ram”, 62 others have hit back, accusing them of “selective outrage, false narratives and a clear political bias” in an open letter.
On Tuesday, 49 people, including award-winning filmmakers Aparna Sen and Mani Ratnam, and historian Ramachandra Guha, wrote to PM Modi, urging him to intervene as numbers of hate crime and atrocities against minority communities spike
N. Korea says missile test was ‘solemn warning’ to S. Korea
A day after two North Korean missile launches rattled Asia, the nation announced Friday that its leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test of a new-type tactical guided weapon that was meant to be a “solemn warning” about South Korean weapons introduction and its rival’s plans to hold military exercises with the United States.
The message in the country’s state media quoted Mr. Kim and was directed at “South Korean military warmongers.” It comes as U.S. and North Korean officials struggle to set up talks after a recent meeting on the Korean border between Kim and President Donald Trump seemed to provide a step forward in stalled nuclear negotiations.
Iran Releases 9 Out Of 12 Indians Captured From Detained Ship
Iran has released nine out of 12 Indians who were on board the ship MT Riah that was detained in early July, official sources said Thursday.
21 Indians are still in detention in Iran – three from MT Riah and 18 from British oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized last week by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged violation of international maritime rules.