Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has today on July 26th released the admit card for Group B - Officer Assistant recruitment exam. IBPS will be conducting the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) preliminary exam to be recruited at Regional Rural Banks (RRB) across the country. Now the institute has released call letter for the preliminary exam which is scheduled to be conducted in the month of August.

The online application process for IBPS RRB VIII recruitment began since June 18th and went on till July 4th at the IBPS website - ibps.in. There are around 7,401 advertised vacancies for multiple positions. Previously, IBPS had released the admit card for Officer Scale I exam on July 20 and now the call letter for Office Assistant has been released.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant preliminary exam

Candidates who have applied for the IBPS RRB recruitment 2019 are advised to download their respective admit card for Group B - Office Assistant positions. The admit cards will be available until August 18th, 2019.

The recruitment for Office Assistant Multipurpose and Officer Scale I candidates will be based on results from the preliminary and the main exam. Officer Scale I will also have to appear for an interview round. Officer Scale II and III are special cadre positions, recruitment for them will be done through an only single level of examination followed by an interview round.

Earlier IBPS had released the Pre-Examination Training call letters on July 15. Regional Rural Banks conduct the PET training for a limited number of candidates belonging to reserved categories for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and that of Officer Scale-I.

The tentative dates of preliminary examination for Officer Scale I position are August 3rd, 4th, and 11th. While for the Office Assistant posts exams will be conducted on August 17th, 18th, and 25th. On the other hand, the single level examination for Officer Scale I, II and III positions will be conducted on September 22nd and 29th.